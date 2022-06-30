.

By Idowu Bankole

Masked gunmen have reportedly attacked a police checkpoint, on Thursday morning, in Enugu reportedly killing two officers on the sport.

The incident which happened at Gariki, MTD area in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state capital.

Confirming the attack, the Enugu State Police PRO, Daniel Ndukwe, told Vanguard that there was shooting but he can not specifically state if there were police casualties.

“Yes, I learnt that masked gunmen fired gunshots there this morning, but I can’t confirm if any policeman was killed.’

But an eyewitness, Regis Anikwuorji who leaves near the scene of incident, said “there is a police check point there. the incident made my wife turn from going to work and returned home very frightened”