The Senate leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi has defected from the ruling All progressives Congress APC to the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kebbi State.

His special adviser on media and publicity Muhammad Jamil Gulma who confirmed the defection said, the “Senate Leader Dr Yahaya Abdullahi will on Wednesday by 9 am leave Abuja for Kebbi and proceed to Kamba local government to formally declare for PDP and to possibly indicate his interest to contest his present seat.”

Dr Yahaya who participated in the APC’s Kebbi governorship primaries was reported to have scored Zero vote, an outcome which he had since rejected and described as shambolic and a child’s play.

Pundits say his defection may not be unconnected with the governorship primaries and several failed truces by the national leadership of the ruling APC.