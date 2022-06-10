Soni Daniel, Abuja

Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa has re-affirmed the commitment of the Commission to combat the menace of money laundering and other forms of corruption in the real estate sector.

He reiterated this commitment on Thursday while receiving the President of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors Valuers, NIESV, Chief Emmanuel Okas Wike who paid him a Courtesy Visit at the EFCC’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, the real estate sector still remains a safe haven of money launderers, stressing that the EFCC will not relent in ridding the sector of the menace.

He urged members of the NIESV to comply with extant laws regulating their practices, by furnishing the EFCC with full details of suspicious transactions in line with the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act(2022). `

“Just last month, we discovered a retired civil servant built a University in Kaduna and nobody, including your members, reported such transactions, So, I’m still bold to say that the real estate sector is one of the easiest place for money launderers.

“That is why we are empowering SCUML with all the necessary tools to enable us achieve our mandate, so whatever we are doing is backed by the law”, Bawa said.

Wike expressed appreciation to the EFCC, stressing that the impact the Commission has made, especially in the real estate sector is remarkable.

Wike also hailed the Commission for raising the performance bar of prosecuting high profile corrupt individuals and assured that his institution would partner more with the EFCC.

“We acknowledge the cordial relationship between the Commission and our Institution. I want to say that some of our members have been complying and cooperating with the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML”. He reassured the EFCC of greater commitment to the anti-corruption agenda, promising to collaborate with the Commission by exposing culprit and bad eggs in the profession.