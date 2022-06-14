ATCO Homes’ CEO earns double economic contribution honours

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ATCO Homes, a top real estate firm with sprawling properties in the Lekki axis of Lagos, Bartholomew Egbochie, has been recognised by two leading media houses for a robust contribution to the nation’s economy in the past two years. Bartholomew Egbochie was announced this week as one of Vanguard newspaper’s most impactful CEOS who contributed to Nigeria’s GDP growth in 2021.

The award came on the heel of a similar recognition by Guardian Newspaper which ranked Egbochie as one of the 50 Most Impactful and Award-winning CEOs that ensured the economy maintained an appreciable level of productivity with a strong impact on household incomes and investors’ confidence during a lull occasioned by the global health crisis.

The criteria for selecting the recipients for the economic contributory honours include robust outputs in the years under review, sustained workforce strength, evidenced delivery of returns for investors, impressive customer satisfaction rate, and consistency in meeting staff remuneration obligations between the years 2020 and 2021.

Speaking about the double recognitions, Egbochie said, “We prioritize our clients and employees’ wellbeing and economic advancement. Our overall business model is woven around providing opportunities for investors in the real estate sector to purchase or invest in properties in high-growth environments. Our discounted, instalment purchase strategy and unbeatable incentives continue to open up viable channels of investments for high-end and low-end real investors.”

“More, we ensure our employees are delighted by building a work environment that stimulates productivity, complies with COVID-19 health guidelines, and rewards hard work. For our clients, I put a call through to them to ensure each one is happy when they transact business with us. Therefore, we have been able to set our business on the path of sustained relevance through our people-centred, shared-prosperity approach to doing business. I appreciate Vanguard and Guardian newspapers for recognising our contribution to the economy. These recognitions will serve as a motivation to do more”, he added.

Meanwhile, as inflation bites harder across the globe, the ATCO Homes chief executive said that it is time for investors that are searching for viable investment portfolios to invest in real estate products. He said the real estate sector is a proven buffer against losses, especially during a period of economic uncertainty.

ATCO Homes has 15 gated estates and lands in the thriving Lekki- Epe axis of Lagos state. The estates are strategically located to drive positive yields for investors.