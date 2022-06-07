Senator Abdullahi Adamu

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has dismissed concerns that the part was fast on its way to imploding following the series of crisis it has faced in the lead up to its Tuesday’s Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

In his speech at the convention on Tuesday night, Adamu assured that things were not falling apart in the ruling party.

According to him, things have been taking shape since he assumed office about two months ago.