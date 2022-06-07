Mr Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), has apologised to journalists manhandled by security operatives at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the party’s Special Convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports most journalists, even with their accreditation tags, were not only refused entrance into the convention venue, but were tear-gassed and manhandled by security operatives.

Some of the journalists, including senior News Directors and Editors deployed to cover the convention lost their valuables in the process as the security operatives became violent.

It, however, took the intervention of Morka, who was called on phone by one of the accredited journalists to address the situation.

“I am sorry about the incident involving the use of tear gas by the police at the Foreign Affairs Ministry Access Gate of Eagle Square. Some of our accredited journalists were affected.

“As soon as I was notified, I went there and helped to give access to all accredited journalists.

“I hope everyone is settled in now at the convention,” Morka said on the the APC correspondents’ WhatsApp platform.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that party officials and some of its presidential aspirants had continued to arrive the convention venue.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, one of APC presidential aspirants was seen going round various state bleachers waving at delegates to show appreciation for their support.

President Muhammadu Buhari and other critical stakeholders of the party as well as its presidential aspirants are presently being expected to arrive the convention at the time of filing this report. (NAN)