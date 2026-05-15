PDP-APM alliance: ‘Political 419’ – Wike; ‘Let the people decide’ – Makinde

File image of the then G-5 governors.

By Dapo Akinrefon, Luminous Jannamike, Omeiza Ajayi & Adeola Badru

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Mr. Nyesom Wike, yesterday tore into claims of an alliance between the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, describing the narrative as fraudulent and squarely blaming Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for peddling what he called “Political 419” ahead of the 2027 elections.

Read Also: 2027: Makinde declares presidential bid, forms alliance with APM

The party’s faction loyal to him also commenced the screening of presidential, governorship, and national assembly aspirants ahead of the 2027 general election.

Meanwhile, the Seyi Makinde camp, yesterday, fired back at the Wike camp, saying the alliance, which has come to stay, will be determined by the 2027 elections.

This came as National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu of the faction, said security agencies had invited former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, Kabiru Turaki, SAN, and others over alleged impersonation linked to the formation of a rival interim National Working Committee, NWC.

However, the Interim National Working Committee, INWC, led by Kabiru Turaki, SAN, pushed back, insisting that the police had no authority to interpret Supreme Court judgments or determine the legality of its interim leadership.

Wike, who spoke with journalists during an inspection of ongoing road projects in Gomani-Yangoji, Kwali Area Council, Abuja, said: “When I say people are fraudulent, they thought I was joking. And that is the 419 we are talking about.

“There is no alliance between PDP and APM or any other political party, as the case may be. Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, also knows that there is nothing called PDP-APM alliance.

“What you have is Seyi Makinde joining APM to be able to actualise his presidential ambition, which is already dead on arrival,” Wike said of Makinde.

2027 will determine outcome of PDP-APM alliance — Makinde’s camp

The camp, which spoke through the chairman of the PDP in Oyo State, Mr. Dayo Ogungbenro, said: “We will not be distracted by ranting from any quarter. The alliance has already been formed here in Ibadan, and its outcome will speak for itself in 2027.

“Therefore, we will not be drawn into unnecessary exchanges with anyone engaging in such rhetoric. Seyi Makinde will provide the leadership, and the alliance will ultimately speak for itself.”

PDP begins screening of presidential, guber, n’assembly hopefuls

The PDP faction backed by Wike, in a statement, yesterday, said the exercise was being coordinated by the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led NWC.

The statement by Chinwe Nnorom, national director of publicity, on behalf of Jungudo Mohammed, national publicity secretary of the party, said the screening of governorship aspirants was scheduled for noon at the PDP national secretariat annex, Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja, while that of presidential aspirants was fixed for 2p.m., at the same venue.

The party said the presidential screening committee is chaired by Okezie Ikpeazu, former Abia Sate governor, while Hassan Sokodobo will serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee include former senators George Sekibo and Zainab Kure, alongside other party stakeholders.

The PDP said the governorship screening committee is chaired by Ahmed Makarfi, former Kaduna state governor, with George Ariolu serving as secretary.

Anyanwu seeks Wabara, Turaki’s prosecution

Anyanwu, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, dismissed claims of conflicting interpretations of the Certified True Copy, CTC, of the apex court judgment.

“We have written to the security agencies; the police and the DSS, over the issue of impersonation, and they have already invited Wabara, Turaki and others who presented themselves at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, where the so-called interim NWC was formed.

“So, the matter is now before Nigeria’s security agencies, and we hope those involved will eventually be prosecuted.

“The CTC has been officially released by the Supreme Court. We have copies and can make them available to you as members of the media.”

Police can’t interpret S-Court verdict, Turaki NWC fires back

Reacting to the development, PDP Interim NWC spokesman, Ini Ememobong, told Vanguard, said: “We are not aware of any reports against us. If we are invited by the security agencies, we will go, but this is to show that they want to use instruments of the state against us.

“But we are resolute beyond all imagination to stand firm and prove that Nigeria will not become a one-party state.

“So, you see, the police does not interpret the law, and the police is not in a position to interpret the Supreme Court verdict.

“Remember, Senator Anyanwu wrote a petition claiming that his signature was forged in the letter written to INEC ahead of the Ibadan convention last year. Now tell me, what has become of that case? What has become of that petition?” he asked.