By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, yesterday assured consumers in Bida, Niger State, of improved power supply following the commissioning of a new 1x15MVA/33/11Kv Injection Substation.

The substation which was attracted to Bida by a former House of Representatives member, Mohammed Faruk and partly funded by the Niger State Government is expected to improve electricity supply to the ancient town and the surrounding villages.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of AEDC, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi said the new substation would allow the company to deposit more power in the area.

Fadeyibi, who was represented by the company’s Chief Business Officer, Sani Usman, said the quality of electricity supply to the area would be improved.

“The essence of having this substation is to improve the quality of electricity. Rather than having the low voltage electricity that Bida and its environs are used to, they will now have improved supply with high voltage.

“The project will give us the courage to demand for more electricity to be deposited in Bida for the use of citizens”, he explained.

Earlier, the Etsu Nupe, Dr Yahaya Abubakar assured AEDC that the facility will be protected by the people, stressing that acts of vandalism will not be allowed.

The monarch who was represented by Alhaji Yahaya Mayaki noted that improved power supply would boost local businesses and work of artisans who could not afford power generating sets.

On his part, Rep. Faruk expressed hope that improved power supply to the area would lead to increased business activities and more jobs for the people.

Giving a breakdown of the new substation capacity, the Chief Technical Officer, AEDC, Engr. Kassim Abdulahi Burkullu said it would bring quality supply closer to customers in the Bida area.

“The substation gives us greater control over supply into the area. In periods where energy is low the whole of Bida will be out but when you segment it with injection Substations you create flexibility that allows some parts of the area to have supply”, he added.