By Juliet Ebirim

Accelerate, Nigeria’s leading digital, lifestyle and entertainment platform powered by Access Bank, has launched Accelerate Plus, its premier subscription video on-demand platform. The one-of-a-kind platform, which includes fan favorites like The Shade Corner, Visa on Arrival, and The Olive, among many others, is set to feature an ensemble of carefully curated high-quality African content.

Speaking at the launch event which held recently in Lagos, Colette Otusheso, Accelerate’s Chief Executive Officer stated “Accelerate Plus is more than a platform for African content for us. It serves as a catalyst for highlighting and promoting an undiluted African narrative in the face of global misconceptions. For this purpose, we have taken deliberate steps to curate authentic and exciting content for Africa by Africans, as well as to create a portal for the rest of the world to access premium African content from anywhere in the world.”

She went on to reaffirm the platform’s ongoing commitment to the development and support of African filmmakers and the creative industry by encouraging African filmmakers and content creators to collaborate with Accelerate to bring this vision to life.

Accelerate Plus is a diverse and affordable streaming platform that celebrates Africa’s beauty, richness, and nuances. Accelerate is determined to create a hub of positive entertainment and empowering content where diverse stories and experiences are told and shared to spark meaningful and transformative conversations.