By Sherifat Lawal

High blood pressure affects a large proportion of the world’s population.

While drugs are one way to treat the condition, there are many other natural techniques, including eating certain foods, that can help.

Below are 5 of such food;

Dark Chocolate and Cocoa Powder

Dark chocolate and cocoa powder contain plant compounds that help relax blood vessels, lowering blood pressure.

That’s because dark chocolate and cocoa powder are rich in flavonoids, which are plant compounds that cause blood vessels to dilate.

A review of studies found that flavonoid-rich cocoa improved several markers of heart health over the short term, including lowering blood pressure.

Berries

Berries are rich in polyphenols, which can help lower blood pressure and the overall risk of heart disease.

Polyphenols can reduce the risk of stroke, heart conditions, and diabetes, as well as improving blood pressure, insulin resistance, and systemic inflammation.

Fresh fruits and Vegetables rich in potassium

Eating fresh fruits and vegetables, which are rich in potassium, can help lower blood pressure.

Leafy greens, tomatoes, potatoes, melons, banana, orange and apricots are rich in potassium

Milk, yogurt, beans and nuts are also good source of potassium.

Calcium-rich food

They are linked to healthy blood pressure levels.

For most adults, the calcium recommendation is 1,000 milligrams (mg) per day.

For women over 50 and men over 70, it’s 1,200 mg per day

Okra, white beans, sweet potatoes, Almond, kale, orange, sesame seeds and diary products are good source of calcium.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus flowers make a tasty tea.

They’re rich in anthocyanins and polyphenols that are good for your heart and may lower blood pressure.