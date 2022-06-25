.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A political group loyal to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has vowed to deliver electoral victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

The group in a statement issued by its National Director of Publicity, Hon Sahabi Sami Sani the group is deeply rooted in 734 local government areas across the federation mobilising support for the presidential hopeful since the last two years.

While commending members across the country for their tenacity towards ensuring that Asiwaju Tinubu picked the APC presidential ticket, Sani said the group will not relent towards achieving success for the task ahead.

“We are set for the General elections as our mandate is to all deliver our immediate local government, wards and units for Asiwaju come 2023.

“We have the people, the wherewithal and the manpower to reach every nooks and crannies of Nigeria and Success shall be our lot Monsha Allah”.

TSO spread accross the 36 States of the Federation and represented in every of the 774 local government in Nigeria. They l made the journey easier because of the determination to achieve the set goals.

“These TSO members are the real MVPs. These people set out with us in faith using personal funding and effort. Today our dream is becoming reality and we cannot but give glory to the Almighty Allah”, he said.

Sanni, then described Asiwaju as a man who is fully endowed with wisdom by God and who can move this nation to greater heights of success.

“Tinubu is a nation builder who can consolidate on President Muhammadu Buhari’s gains to take us to the desired place where Nigeria can regain her place as the pride of all black nations”, he added.