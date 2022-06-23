…says Abiodun’s sterling performance reason for dumping PDP

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, no fewer than 5,000 members of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors who were members of Ladi Adebutu and late Senator Buruji Kashamu factions of the party in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, were received by Governor Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday.

Led by lfaneye Shittu, lsiaka Sonoiki and Mufutau Gbadamosi from the Ladi Adebutu faction as well as Adeleke Adesanya, the chairmanship candidate of the party from Buruji group, at a political meeting of Ward 3, 4 and 5 held at Oja-Ale, Iperu-Remo, the defectors cited the sterling performance of the state governor as the reason for their action.

Receiving the former PDP members, Governor Abiodun thanked them for joining the ruling party, stating that the inclusiveness and open door policy being adopted by the current administration has attracted many members of other political parties to pitch their tent with the APC.

“I want to assure you that you will be given equal treatment as every member of the party is one family. This government is your government and we are ready to accommodate whoever is ready to join hands with us towards development of the state irrespective of religious, political or tribal affiliation.

“Our party is focused and committed to the transformation of the state. Since the inception of the current administration, a lot of developmental projects, including road reconstruction, rehabilitation of primary health centres, youth empowerment among others had been carried out in all the three Senatorial Districts of the State. We are currently constructing the Gateway Cargo Airport which was delayed by the previous administrations for more than a decade and by God’s grace, it will be ready for commissioning by December this year”, the governor stated.

While applauding members of the party from various wards in the local government for trooping out to receive the defectors, Abiodun urged them to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in order to exercise their civic rights during the general election next year.

“Elections are coming up next year and for you to take part, I want you to go and get your Permanent Voters Cards. This is the card that will allow you to exercise your civic responsibilities and the power to choose those you want to govern you”, he advised.

Speaking on behalf of the new entrants, Ifaneye Shittu commended the governor for the massive infrastructural development across the state.

He added that the reason behind their action was to work and support the governor in his aspiration for a second term in office.