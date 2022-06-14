By Biodun Busari

No fewer than 14 migrants, including Nigerians have been reported dead following a fire incident that razed a boat in south Senegal.

Reports from the West African country also state that 21 people are injured as four of them suffered second degree burns as they embarked on a journey to Spanish Canary Islands before the boat caught fire.

The mayor of the coastal town, Kafountine in Casamance, David Diatta said that the fire incident occurred on Monday.

“We’ve been able to recover 14 bodies. The toll will likely rise,” Diatta said, according to InfoMigrants.

The boat carried 140 people including Nigerians, Guineans, Gambians and Senegalese, and almost 90 people survived the inferno were able to be identified.

“There were Guineans, Nigerians, Gambians and Senegalese. The survivors are saying that the fire was started by someone smoking a cigarette where the fuel was kept,” the mayor added.

Reports confirm that Police have launched investigation into the incident.