By Steve Oko

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has visited former Senate President and Secretary of the Board of Trustees, BoT, of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to condole with him over the death of his wife, Felicia Wabara.

Mrs Wabara passed on on April 10 at an Abuja hospital after a protracted ailment.

Gov. Wike was accompanied on the visit by former Governor Dankwambo of Gombe State; Sen Lee Maeba; Senator Aduda of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT; former House of Representatives member, Hon. Austin Opara; Hon Olaka, among other dignitaries.

The Rivers State Governor said he came to condole with the former third family over the demise of their matriarch who he described as a mother with a heart of gold.

Wike expressed grief over the demise of the deceased and prayed to God to grant the bereaved the fortitude to bear the pains of the sad reality.

The PDP presidential hopeful also prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.

Responding, Senator Wabara thanked Wike and his entourage for finding time to identify with his family in their moment of friendship.

Describing his wife as a true companion with whom he had shared moments together with, Wabara said her demise had greatly devastated him