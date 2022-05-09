By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited has attributed the appearance of queues at filling stations in Abuja to disruption in loading due public holidays last week.

The Corporation in tweets on its official Tweeter handle in the early hours of Monday said it was ramping up loading to eliminate the queues.

The NNPC Limited stated: “The NNPC Ltd notes the sudden appearance of fuel queues in parts of Abuja. This is very likely due to low loadouts at depots which usually happen during long public holidays, in this case, the Sallah celebrations.

“Another contributing factor to the sudden appearances of queues is the increased fuel purchases which is also usual with returning residents of the FCT from the public holidays.

“NNPC and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (@NMDPRAtweets) in conjunction with our marketing partners have taken necessary measures to ramp up loadouts from all depots.

“We assure all residents of the FCT, and indeed all Nigerians, that we have ample local supplies and national stock in excess of 2.5 billion liters, with sufficiency of more than 43 days.

“The NNPC Ltd hereby advises motorists not to engage in panic buying as supplies are adequate as will become increasingly evident in the coming days”.

