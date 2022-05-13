.

By Bose Adelaja

Sometime in 2015, a 28-year- old final year student of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, died two weeks to her wedding.

According to information, the deaf girl was on admission at a hospital after being diagnosed of typhoid fever.

However, both her mother and doctor could not interprete what the patient who was communicating in Sign Language to alert them about further developments in her system was saying and before it occurred to them to get a Sign Language interpreter, the condition grew worse and she gave up the ghost.

Situations like this abound especially when communication is ineffective.

To guard against future occurrence, a professional nurse who developed passion for Sign Language, Anuoluwapo Priestley-Adesubomi is advocating that Nigerians particularly mothers, should take the bull by the horn, learn Sign Language and embrace its uniqueness.

To this end, she is packaging a programme to enlighten people about her vision and passion.

The first phase of the programme took place on Monday, at Tolulope Odugbemi Hall, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Staff School, Akoka, Lagos, where stakeholders harped on the need for the inclusion of Sign Language at all educational levels.

The programme with theme: Inclusion and unashamed, was organised by Mercy Adesubomi Priestly Solviders Foundation, MAPS, in conjunction with the Staff School.

The hall came alive when the initiator and her team seized the occasion to launch Sign Language in the school.

Mrs Somoye Olushola, the Director, Child Guidance, Schools Counselling and Special Education, Ministry of Education Lagos State, opined that Sign Language is not solely meant for the deaf but in order to bridge the gap between the deaf community and other people.

A Sign Language interpreter, Modupe Olarewaju admonished all to embrace the language.