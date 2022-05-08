



By James Ogunnaike

The District Governor, Lions Clubs Districts 404B-1, Nigeria, Lion Rasheed Olasunkami Ologundudu, has called on parents to rising up to their responsibilities in raising good children that they will be proud of in future.

Ologundudu, who made the call, while speaking with Sunday Vanguard at the sideline of the Lions’ Quest, tagged ‘Skills for Adolescence’, held at St. Stephen’s Children Home, Obantoko, Abeokuta, said if parents discharge their parental responsibilities to their children, many of the ills that we find among the youths and adolescent would not be there.

He added that parents should pay special attention to their children, give them a sense of belonging and not interfere with the duties of teachers to nip the negative issue in the bud before it arises.

According to Ologundudu, many parents shy away from their parental responsibilities, thereby pushing the burden on schools and teachers.

“Many parents had abandoned the old-fashioned way of child upbringing because of wealth and this has led to youths and adolescent ill manners. Only effective collaboration between the school management and the parents that can bring out a morally upright child”, the District Governor said.

On his part, the District Coordinator, Lions Quest, Lion Ibrahim Jide Bello, said the programme is a vocal points that Lions Club uses to bridge learning gap in the society.

According to him, it is a programme set aside for youths and adolescent to make child total in character building.

He disclosed the Lions Club International is partnering with some state governments to include the Lions Club curriculum into the school activities.

“Lions Quest is a process through which children and adults acquire and effectively apply the knowledge, attitudes, and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish positive relationships, and make responsible decisions”, Bello stated.

Meanwhile, Ologundudu commissioned sanitation facilities, where he called in residents to maintain clean environment for the benefit of their health, saying that “ cleanliness is next to godliness “.