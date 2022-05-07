The Kaduna Fairness and Justice Monitors has described as insensitive and deceptive the speculated plot by Senator Uba Sani, aspirant to the state governorship to attempt to repeat El-Rufai’s divisive politics of floating a Muslim/Muslim ticket in 2023.

The KFJM in a statement by its leader, Haruna Sahabi said its response is in reaction to the report of Daily Trust that the current Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe may be paired with Senator Uba Sani on the 2023 governorship ballot for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sahabi warned that any attempt to use Islam as cover to deceive the Muslim voters as was done by ElRufai which ended up imposing the Deputy Governor and widening the ethno-religious fault lines in the state.

“Besides neither Uba Sani nor the purported deputy has any record of being of any value to the Islamic religion and the Muslim community. This is just another desperate attempt to smear the religion of Allah by fronting it in politics to achieve a dubious political goal by people who clearly lack conscience.

“For the past three years since El-Rufai used lady as a bait for Muslim voters, this woman has not added any value to the government or to women folk and the state, beyond dragging the blessed name of Islam into ridicule.

“We are Muslims and we know for certain that a combination of Uba and Hadiza would not in anyway be representative of the state’s Muslim community. At best it is another attempt to use Islam as bait to impose incompetence and gross insensitivity on the population,” Sahabi said.