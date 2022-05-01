By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Two personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and two others have been reportedly killed in separate attacks on communities in Makurdi and Logo Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue State.

It was gathered from sources that the security personnel were waylaid and killed by the armed herders at the waterside of Nyiongu community in the outskirts of Makurdi while on duty, Friday evening.

“The herders ambushed them while on patrol in the area. They opened fire on the van conveying them, killing two in the process while others who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital. They were members of the Agro Rangers of NSCDC,” he said.

Meanwhile a community leader in Logo LGA who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that suspected armed herders on the same day also attacked Tse Tune community in Turan Council Ward of the LGA where they killed two of the victims in their farms.

According to him, “the victims of the attack are Terkende Injarwua and Mfaiga Ukor who were working on their farms when they were attacked and killed. After the attack the assailants as usual fled the community. But their corpses were recovered and buried on Friday.”