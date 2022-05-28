 

By Haruna Aliyu

The senator representing Kebbi Central, Senator Adumu Aleiru, has withdrawn from the All Progressives  Congress, APC senatorial race .

Aleiru has equally joined the  opposition People’s Democratic  Party (PDP) in Kebbi State.

His media aide, Abdullahi Zuru, confirmed this development to Vanguard vie telephone.

His words “Yes it’s true Alieru has joined PDP, but I am in a meeting,  I will call you  back,” he said.

Earlier the former minister  of the  federal  capital territory had sent a letter to the  National  chairman of All Progressives  Congress, APC, informing  him that he has withdrawn  from APC Senate primaries  in  Kebbi.

Alieru alleged that Governor Bagudu has changed  the real delegates and replaced them with  fictitious  ones hence his  reason to pull out of the contest describing  it as shambolic and fraudulent act .

