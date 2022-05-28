By Haruna Aliyu

The senator representing Kebbi Central, Senator Adumu Aleiru, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress, APC senatorial race .

Aleiru has equally joined the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State.

His media aide, Abdullahi Zuru, confirmed this development to Vanguard vie telephone.

His words “Yes it’s true Alieru has joined PDP, but I am in a meeting, I will call you back,” he said.

Earlier the former minister of the federal capital territory had sent a letter to the National chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, informing him that he has withdrawn from APC Senate primaries in Kebbi.

Alieru alleged that Governor Bagudu has changed the real delegates and replaced them with fictitious ones hence his reason to pull out of the contest describing it as shambolic and fraudulent act .