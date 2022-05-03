By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Protesters, suspected to be members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have stormed the state secretariat of the party, PDP, in Umuahia, over the conduct of the 3 Mab delegate election in the state.

The protesters numbering over 200 accused the state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Asiforo Okere, of making efforts to impose a governorship candidate on the party.

Some of the placards on display read; “No due process, no delegate election, Asiforo, are you are working for the opposition or our PDP,” PDP is a shadow of itself under Asiforo”, among others.

They called on the party to allow a level playing field for all aspirants, stressing that any attempt to impose a candidate will spend doom for the PDP in the election.

Leader of the protesters, Comrade O’Brien Iro, demanded to know when the delegates were sold and why the party decided to conduct the delegates’ election today.

Iro accused the PDP chairman of keeping the members of the party in the dark about the 3 man delegates election.

A cross-section of other protesters who spoke to Vanguard warned that the PDP risks losing the state if nothing was done to conduct the election of a free and fair delegate in the state.

“Asiforo is doing everything possible to manipulate the delegates ‘ election for his candidate to emerge governorship candidate.

“PDP should forget about Abia if there is no free and fair delegates election in Abia. Nobody owns the party. There must be free and fair delegates election or PDP will lose Abia in the 2023 election.”

Addressing the protesters, State chairman of the PDP, Hon. Asiforo Okere, who commended the protesters for their peaceful disposition, explained that the delegate’s forms were sold by the PDP national secretariat as the state played no part in it.

He urged the protesters to work to ensure that the PDP wins all positions in the 2023 elections.

