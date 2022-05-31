By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A 32 year-old prophet, Godson Nse Thompson

from Ikot Offiong Nsit in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has been remanded in Uyo Correctional Centre ,for allegedly raping a 13-year-old -girl brought to him for prayers.

The trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang of the State High Court sitting in Uyo, ordered that Prophet Thompson be remanded after hearing the evidence of the victim, an SS1 student of a public Secondary School in Uyo yesterday.

Giving her evidence, the victim, a native of Ikot Uboh in Nsit Ubium LGA, told the Court that while living with her elder sister in Uyo, her in-law took her to a church along Information Drive, Uyo and when he left at about 6pm, the Pastor took her to his house, where she was raped all through the night.

The minor also told the Court that the incident which occurred on Friday, 10th July, 2020 saw her using sanitary pads for two weeks because of bleeding.

She further told the Court that the prophet told her that she should accompany her elsewhere to pray for somebody which she did, only to end up in his house, where he brought black liquid substance in a plastic bottle and drank before raping her.

She also told the Court that the accused person, and father of three gave her a bucket to urinate inside the house in order to prevent her from going outside.

The victim further testified that she saw ladies pants in different colours and pictures of women inside the house of the Prophet.

She also told the Court that she , however, managed to escape when the accused person (Prophet Thompson) forgot to lock the door of the house, adding that She ran to a church where she was rescued.

At the conclusion of the victims evidence yesterday, Justice Bassey Nkanang adjourned the matter till August, 1, 2022 for continuation of trial and ordered the accused to be remanded.