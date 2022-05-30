By Festus Ahon

YENAGOA—Michael Olomu has picked the All Progressives Congress, APC ticket for the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal constituency, Bayelsa State with 27, 937 votes, beating his opponent, Susan Akpor-Kiridi, who scored 313 votes.

Also, Preye Oseke, Israel Sunny- Goli, Ebipade Fekoweimo and Eddi Orubo won the party tickets in Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Brass/ Nembe Federal Constituency, Yenagoa/ Kolokuma-Opukuma Federal Constituency and Ogbia Federal Constituency, respectively.

Bayelsa State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo in a statement, said: “The party congratulates all the aspirants who are now candidates. Similarly, it commends party faithful for their peaceful conduct during the exercise which was conducted across the state through direct primaries.

“The primaries were the easier part in the electioneering process. The big challenge is to win the main election, and APC in Bayelsa State is determined to win all the elections in this 2023 circle.”

Reacting to his victory, Olomu, said: “At a time where democracy is hanging by a thread, I am elated that the APC, Bayelsa State, has proved itself participatory, inclusive and transparent.

“I am honoured and grateful to have emerged as the winner of the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency ticket in the primary election of the APC. I am foremost thankful to my boss and leader, Timipre Sylva for reposing confidence in me.

“Without mincing words, I am immensely grateful to party chieftains, leaders,(womenfolk) delegates and faithful who, in their scores, exercised their democratic rights and have given me a clear mandate to contest in the forthcoming general elections.

“This victory is an expression of confidence our teeming party members have in my abilities and capacities to propel Sagbama/Ekeremor to greater and better heights of sustainable development.”