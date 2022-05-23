.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Popular Nigerian-American singer and aspirant on the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Olubankole Wellington, popular as Banky W, has secured the party’s ticket in Eti-Osa federal constituency, Lagos.

Wellington polled a total of 28 votes to beat his opponent to the PDP’s ticket.

Vanguard recalls that Wellington, on 11 November 2018, Wellington announced his intent to run for the Lagos’ Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in Nigeria’s House of Representatives, on the platform of the Modern Democratic Party, (MDP) founded in 2017.

On 23 February 2019, Wellington lost the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency Elections to Babajide Obanikoro of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Meanwhile, the rapper, ahead of the 2023 general elections, had announced that he had decamped the MDP for the PDP, to seek the party’s ticket to again vie for the Lagos Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

