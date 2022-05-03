FG just woke after causing colossal damage — Emmanuel Edom, Media Practitioner

Having realised the folly of the ill-conceived policy in a largely non-producing, import-dependent economy, which has worsened the level of inflation, unemployment rate, leading to economic disaster, they had no choice.

Again, they have seen the negative impact of some retaliatory economic policies by the country’s immediate neighbours, who were affected by the closure. The FG has just woken up from its slumber after colossal damage.

There was no vision behind border closure — Igwe Anthony Ifeanyi, Entrepreneur

What’s the motive behind the closure? It is obvious there is no vision behind it since it had no meaningful economic impact on our GPD, but has grounded several businesses and sent them back to square one.

This has also affected our border businesses within the West African sub-region. To me, it is a waste of time reopening the land borders in this current political dispensation. I suggest a new government with a vision should do so.

We can only get answers when this govt leaves — Anthony Abakporo, Entrepreneur

PMB said he closed the borders to help our farmers to flourish. Does Nigeria do only agricultural business through the border? Was the farm safe for farmers during this period? Where is the rice pyramid they showed us, and why is rice more expensive than he met it? Where are the products from these farmers?

I thought it should have reduced the prices of foodstuff in the market. These are the questions that Nigerians should be asking.

We can only get answers when this government leaves office. I won’t be part of those who didn’t call a spade a spade.

It was not properly though out — Jude Attah, Entrepreneur

The border closure was an economic error because it was not properly thought out; the effect has been horrific for the informal sector, especially small scale businesses that relied on cross border trade for sustainability.

If the aim was to increase local production, it has not achieved that as the cost of goods has risen geometrically over the past two years. Hopefully, the reopening of the land borders will restore economic activities and help tame inflation, unemployment and high cost of doing business in the country.

Laughable closure that killed businesses in the sub-region — Ogbonnaya Ruth Uche, Journalist

It is laughable that after succeeding in killing local businesses both in Nigeria and the sub-region, and causing high inflation, they have decided to reopen the borders.

Some see it as a political move, just like they didn’t have the political will to remove fuel subsidy. Many of us have even forgotten that the borders have been shut for over two years because we have adapted to the hardship and moved on.

Is opening of the borders a right move? Yes, it is. And I hope Nigerians can get some relief from the prolonged suffering.

Many Nigerians lost their means of livelihood — Raymond Tedunjaiye, Media Practitioner

It’s a good move by the Federal Government. Believe it or not, a lot of businesses were paralysed. Many Nigerians, especially those who trade across the border, have lost their means of livelihood.

Those who took loans from banks are now indebted because they incurred huge losses. They can restart the businesses to make up what they lost in two years and pay back the loans.

Goods from neighbouring countries will be able to come into the country and our locally-made goods can be exported to other countries at a cheap rate.

