Ladoja urges FG to reopen all land borders

Oba Rasidi Ladoja

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has appealed to the Federal Government to open all land borders in Nigeria to ease movement of persons and goods across the sub-region as provided under the ECOWAS trade liberation scheme.

Ladoja made the appeal when the outgoing Controller of Customs, Oyo/Osun Area Command, Compt. Gambo Aliyu, paid him a farewell visit at his Bodija residence in Ibadan on Sunday.

He recalled that the federal government, during the tenure of late President Muhammadu Buhari, had closed land borders in 2019 but later reopened some major ones, including Seme and Idiroko, in Lagos and Ogun States, respectively.

The royal father said that following the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government on May 29, 2023, there was no longer reason for the continued closure of the remaining land borders.

While commending the leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service for its anti-smuggling activities, the Olubadan urged the service to rise up to the challenge of entry of illegal arms and ammunition into the country.

Ladoja said that the country’s borders, seaports and airports needed to be policed properly to curb entry of illegal arms and ammunition, drugs, substandard products and other prohibited items.

He commended Aliyu, the 37th Customs Area Controller, Oyo/Osun Area Command, for his diligence and dedication to duty during his short stay in the command and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

Earlier, Aliyu had thanked the Olubadan and the traditional institution in the state for their support to him and the command during his tenure and pleaded that the same should be extended to his successor. (NAN)