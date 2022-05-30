By Emma Una

WITH the Presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, fast approaching, a chieftain of the party has called on the delegates to vote enmasse for Senator Professor Ben Ayade the Cross River State governor who is in the race.

Addressing newsmen in Calabar, Chief Onwe also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt Senator Ayade as the consensus candidate of the party because he is neutral and his being the standard bearer of the party would engender unity, promote cohesiveness and enhance easy victory for the party in the presidential election.

“The personality that Ayade possesses rare. He is not desperate over anything yet he stands out.

“Since he indicated interest in the 2023 Presidency, all he has done is to highlight his blue print on how he would combat insecurity, the economy, enhance entrepreneurial advancement and this he has done with clarity and exceptional passion without any form of desperation and this is what good leadership needs.”

The business mogul stated that Ayade has zeal, commitment to development and the prerequisite ability to turn the fortunes of the country around within a short period as President and accordingly advised the delegates to be patriotic and vote for someone who is prepared to develop all parts of the country without any partiality.

“I appeal to President Buhari to look closely at the profile and track record of each aspirant before taking a decision on who to adopt as the consensus candidate.

“Ayade is detribalized, has enough capacity, commitment to the cause of development of this country and should therefore be the one adopted as the. consensus candidate of our dear party,” Onwe said.

He noted that monetary inducement should not be the yardstick on which aspirants are voted but credibility, ingenuity, track record and vision should be the planks and Ayade obviously possesses those qualities.

He implored the delegates to be guided by love for the country and the future generations of Nigerians yet unborn in taking their decision.