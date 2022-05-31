By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Non Governmental Organization, Wandieville, in conjunction with Ogun State chapter of Poultry Association of Nigeria (PANOG) yesterday sensitized parents on the importance of egg consumption in children.

Speaking at the sensitization programme in Abeokuta, the Wandieville Project Coordinator, Hope Ikani, said the goal of the programme was to create unprecedented awareness among poultry farmers on the need to produce more eggs in order to meet the market demand, and as well to create behavioural change and poverty eradication among the populace.

“The workshop, also aimed towards improving children nutrition through consumption of eggs, especially, the people that cannot afford the normal meal”.

She added that egg is more affordable and consumed without any form of contamination, adding that it contains protein and other nutrients needed by the body to grow.

“Eggs provide a valuable source of quality protein, and also containing 13 essential vitamins and minerals, alongside necessary omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants”.

“Eggs also contain useful amounts of vitamins A, E, B5, B12, as well as iron, iodine and phosphorus, all vital nutrients in supporting your healthy, balanced diet”.

Ikani noted that the project, which kicked off in Kaduna State was targeted at children from age six months to 59 months.

We are partnering poultry farmers in Ogun State for the implementation of this project, because the state has a strong poultry association, and high consumption of eggs.

The NGO is partnering with 600 egg vendors in six zones of the state, who will be given apron and other material for the campaign

On his part, the Public Relations Officer of PANOG in the State, Dr. Ope Agbato of Animal Care, Ogere Remo, pledged the cooperation of the association with the NGO on any intervention that will boost the poultry farming in the state.

He appealed to members of the State chapter Poultry Association of Nigeria to give the project total support to ensure its success.