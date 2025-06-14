Study links poultry consumption to increased risk of digestive cancers   

By Sola Ogundipe

A new study suggests that eating chicken up to four times daily may double the risk of illness or even dying from certain digestive cancers. While red and processed meats have long been associated with higher cancer risks, poultry had generally been considered a safer option — until now.

When Italian researchers analyzed the dietary habits and health records of nearly 5,000 individuals, mostly in their 50s, over two decades, they found that those consuming more than 300g of poultry per week—around four portions—faced twice the risk of dying from gastrointestinal cancers compared to those eating less than one portion weekly.

The findings published in the journal Nutrients, earablished that the increased danger was specifically linked to cancers of the stomach, bowel, liver, pancreas, gallbladder, and other digestive organs.

Eating more than four portions of poultry weekly was associated with a 27 percent higher risk of death from any cause. Men appeared to be more at risk, though the reasons remain unclear.

The scientists suggest hormonal differences between men and women may play a role, or that men generally consume larger portions, thus increasing their exposure.

Among possible explanations for the link include harmful compounds formed when chicken is cooked at high temperatures, feed additives, or medications used in poultry farming. Researchers acknowledge gaps in their study, including a lack of data on cooking methods and exercise levels.

While poultry consumption was not linked to all types of cancer, the study underscores concerns about dietary choices and their long-term health effects. Red meat, for example, has already been flagged as a cancer risk, with experts advising moderation.

Public health officials emphasize the importance of a balanced diet, noting that meat provides essential proteins and nutrients such as vitamin B12. Consumption of red meat is advised to be limited to around 70g per day to reduce cancer risks.

Further research is needed to understand poultry’s precise role in digestive cancer development. Until then, experts advise caution, urging consumers to be mindful of portion sizes and cooking methods.

Vanguard News