By OLISE ONWUSANDO

Zoning of elective positions has become an enduring feature of the present democratic dispensation.

At all levels, a common understanding now permeates the ranks of political players about the need to accommodate the interest of segments of a constituency so that each zone or unit could take its turn to occupy elective offices. The goal is to engender inclusiveness and enhance unity amongst the people.

From 1999 till date, the application of zoning has generated a sense of belonging in many constituencies. Without such informal agreement, many areas would have remained politically dis-empowered. It’s to the credit of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) that the principle of zoning is enshrined in the party’s constitution. Section 7, sub-section 3(c) of the party’s constitution thus states at page 5: “The party shall pursue these aims and objectives by adhering to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness”

Despite the promotion of equitable representation by the aforementioned principle of PDP in the last 23 years of constitutional governance in Nigeria, the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency in Delta State has not benefited from the zoning practice. The constituency in question comprises four local government councils, namely Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili North and Oshimili South, but till date, only the Aniocha axis has produced national legislators in the period under review. The Oshimili axis is yet to occupy the seat.

When the current cycle elapses in 2023, the Aniocha axis would have occupied that seat for 24 solid years. Such a potential feat would however be at the expense of Oshimili people whose sense of alienation will be heightened.

The indigenes of Aniocha who have occupied the federal seat are Ned Nwoko(1999-2003), Pascal Adigwe(2003-2007) and Amaechi Mrakpor(2015-2019). The incumbent officer holder, Ndudi Elumelu, was earlier there for two tenures between 2007 and 2015, and came back for a third term in 2019, eventually becoming the minority leader of the lower chamber of the National Assembly. Strange enough, Elumelu has declared interest in a fourth term, but his ability to realize it will depend on the willingness of Oshimili people to accept further elongation of their marginalization.

The shutting out of Oshimili axis is pathetic in this regard. Even within Delta North senatorial district, it’s only that axis of the three federal constituencies that has suffered this unending exclusion. The other two axes, Ndokwa/Ukwuani, and Ika federal Constituencies, have observed rotation of the seats among the local government councils since 1999.

In Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency, for instance, the former legislator, Mercy Almona-Isei is from Ukwuani local government, while the late Charles Onyekweli and Olisa Imegwu were produced by Ndokwa East Local council. The incumbent occupant, Ossai Nicholas Ossai, is from Ndokwa West council.

Similarly, Ika federal constituency also produced Nduka Irabor of Ika North-East local council just as Cairo Ojougboh and Doris Uboh are from Ika South. Victor Nwokolo, the current legislator, is from Ika North-East local council.

Going forward will require Aniocha taking urgent steps to support Oshimili people to occupy the federal seat in 2023, on the basis of equity, fairness, and justice. As painful as it, the exclusion may have emanated from the liberal disposition of Oshimili people. After all, the Oshimili axis has a galaxy of prominent politicians with track records of effective performance in elective offices, both in the past and at the present time.

Best way to remedy the situation

The best way to remedy the situation is for Aniocha area to forgo its aspiration and support Oshimili axis to produce the next national legislator in 2023. It’s expected of Aniocha axis to reciprocate the longtime sacrifices of Oshimili people in the spirit of brotherhood and good neighbourliness.

Little surprise the emergence of PrincessPat Ajudua, the Chief Whip and representative of Oshimili North State constituency in Delta State House of Assembly in the contest for the federal seat, has excited a large number of persons in the federal constituency. The huge support being garnered for her aspiration is understandable given the general awareness of her track record of beneficial representation of Oshimili North from 2007 to date.

With her background as a lawyer and enviable status as the highest ranking member of the Delta State legislature and recognisable records of credible service to her constituents, she’s most suitable to take over the seat from the incumbent, being the sole aspirant from Oshimili axis. Without doubt, her movement from Asaba to Abuja will be seamless as she will not encounter initial difficulties that a neophyte aspirant would face while learning the intricacies of legislative business.

While it’s in the long-term interest of Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency to support Oshimili axis this time around, it will make the greatest meaning if the stakeholders and delegates wholly support Princess Ajudua who has not only been tested, but also has credibility, competence, and commitment to effectively perform the functions of a national legislator.

Therefore, no effort should be spared in projecting and choosing a capable person such as Ajudua, who on account of her glowing antecedents, will certainly explore new grounds to attract a lot of benefits to the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency.

OLISE ONWUSANDO, a public affairs commentator, is based in Lagos.