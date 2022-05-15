Gboluwaga Akinade Ibuoye Samuel known musically as Gaise Baba has been doing music for more than 10 years. But he is more than just a musician, he is a creative entrepreneur, culture architect and more. He speaks with Potpourri on his journey, music and more.

Why music for you and what does music mean to you?

Like Louis Armstrong said, Music is life itself. I have always been passionate about music even long before I had the slightest idea I would build a career in it. I sang at home, in school, in church, on the road; I sang virtually everywhere – even inside public buses. Now however, music has transcended passion for me, it is now a tool for influencing my society and beyond.

The name “Gaise Baba” is a strange one, what’s it all about?

GAISE is an acronym of my initials: G-Gboluwaga A-Akinade I-Ibuoye S-Samuel. The “E” was added to make the “gaze” pronunciation more obvious, as earlier on in my musical journey when it was simply “GAIS”, it used to be mispronounced as “guys”.

Who is Gaise Baba and what does he intend to achieve with his music?

Simply put, Gaise Baba is a culture architect that seeks, as much as possible, to influence and shape culture with his music and expressions.

Music has become a big business in Nigeria, hence a stiff competition. How do you hope to compete and is there any blueprint behind your making music for commercial and other means?

I try not to focus on competing or on the competition, but rather on my audience. It’s not as easy as it sounds, but I try to focus on my unique path and journey. I want to make music that excites and impacts my audience, with hopes that this audience keeps expanding with each passing day.

Nigerian music is said to lack depth in lyrical content and substance. What’s your take on this?

I believe every artist has his/her reason for making art. For some musicians, it’s all in the vibe, and the vibe is all there is to it. For me though it has to go beyond the vibe and make a significant impact in the mindset of my audience. Music must entertain, but it must go beyond that – the entertainment must be a means to an end. That’s why I often say music for me is a tool; a vehicle to convey a deliberate message.

Can you tell us about your musical journey, the challenges and the triumphs?

My career as a professional musician kicked off in 2010. I got signed to Sanctified Records for five (5) years, after which I joined Coded Tunes to work with Veteran music producer, ID Cabasa. This is my 13th year exclusively into music as a profession. There have been ups and downs, disappointments and celebrations, challenges and blessings. In all, I’m grateful to God for the grace to still be standing, and standing tall.

Would you say Nigerians are doing good music and why?

Yes, we are. If we weren’t the whole world wouldn’t be gravitating towards our sound, embracing and celebrating our music and musicians coming from here.

What influences your kind of music?

My faith, my background and my dream for Africa and people of African descent. I have this interesting belief that the primary thing Africa needs is Light! The first time I travelled out of the continent was to the middle east, and as I looked out from my window seat when our plane approached the region’s airspace, there was so much light, an extravagant display of abundant light. At that very moment, I had an epiphany – there’s too much darkness on our continent; on a literal level, a mindset level, and even on a spiritual level, and only light – genuine light – dispels darkness.