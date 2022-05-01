Lagos PDP commends screening c'ttee, aspirants, delegates 

Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated the screening committee and all aspirants for the successful clearance exercise, and election of ad hoc delegates.

The state chapter of PDP, last Wednesday, screened aspirants for the Senate, House of Representatives and the state House of Assembly.

Also, the governorship aspirants were in Oyo State for screening.

Appreciating all the stakeholders and participants, the party noted that the smoothness of the exercise is an indication that the party was ready for the 2023 elections.

In a statement to the press by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, PDP noted that the screening was successful due to the calibre of aspirants that have come out to contest for the 2023 elections.

“The peaceful screening is an indication that Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is ready to play fair in the coming elections.

“Therefore, we warn the All Progressives Congress, APC, not to come up with their usual antics of violence to cover up their incompetence.

“PDP is very ready to take over Lagos, make governance about the people and give Lagosians reasons to sleep with both eyes closed.

“For this reason, the party has made sure the best and most capable hands within the party have come out to contest for the 2023 elections.”

Recall that the screening of aspirants for Senate and Federal House of Representatives was held at Regency Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

That of aspirants for the State House of Assembly was held at White House Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Meanwhile, 11 governorship aspirants from Oyo, Lagos and Ogun states appeared before the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-headed screening panel at the Zonal Office, Ibadan.

The Lagos guber aspirants that appeared before the panel were Shamsideen Dosumu, AbdulAzeez Adediran, David Kolawole, Jimi Karmal, Adedeji Doherty and Rhodes Gbadebo.

