Governor Ganduje

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State on Tuesday opened up on why he anointed his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna to succeed him as the next Governor of the state.

Ganduje said the choice of Gawuna as preferred candidate was because he is a complete gentleman who is reliable and loyal.

A statement by Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar said the Governor officially endorsed Gawuna as gubernatorial candidate and his former Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, as the running mate, for the forthcoming 2023 general election during a stakeholders meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Tuesday.

Ganduje said the decision was unanimously taken after exhaustive deliberations with all the stakeholders of the party, adding that, all party procedures were followed before arriving at the position.

According to him, “As governor produced Deputy to become governor. This time around, my Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna is our choice for the gubernatorial seat come 2023 general election.

“So also he will contest with Murtala Sule Garo as his running mate.”

ALSO READ:

Ganduje described Gawuna as a complete gentleman, “…who knows what is right and what is wrong. A person who is reliable and very loyal.

“As a Deputy Governor, he makes good use of his office. A very loyal lieutenant, who is very loyal and dependable.”

The governor also described Gawuna’s running mate, Garo as another loyal and fearless fellow saying, “He is a real Commander, who is loyal and committed to our cause. This a very fearless confidant. If you want get clear and clean political fight, you need somebody, who is energetic, loyal and fearless. This is Murtala Sule Garo for you.”

Similarly, members of the National Assembly led Majority Leader of House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa who attended the meeting also endorsed governor Ganduje to vie for Senatorial District, Kano North while they presented the nomination form to the governor, alongside other members.

Meanwhile, members of the State Assembly promised to provide for a befitting campaign office within North Senatorial District, as hinted by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Engineer Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari.

Elders of the party through their leader, Nasiru Aliko Koki, disclosed how they advised the governor for the new political direction of the party and the state come 2023.

The Governor commended those who contributed resources to purchase the Nomination Form for gubernatorial race and handed over to him to give to whoever he wants to emerge as gubernatorial candidate and running mate.

He also commended those who purchased Nomination Form for his Senatorial contest.