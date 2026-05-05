Ganduje finally addresses Sanusi as Emir after 2020 removal

Ganduje

By Hadiza Yusuf

Former Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje has publicly referred to Muhammad Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano for the first time since removing him from the throne in 2020.

Ganduje made the remark on Tuesday at the Government House in Kano during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Deputy Governor, Murtala Sule Garo.

While speaking at the event, he greeted Sanusi and also recognised him as the Chairman of the Kano State Council of Emirs.

Sanusi was dethroned in March 2020 by the Ganduje administration over what was described at the time as insubordination and other issues.

Shortly after his removal, the former Central Bank governor was replaced and later moved out of Kano.

However, the situation changed in 2024 after the election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who reinstated Sanusi as Emir of Kano.