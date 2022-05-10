By Onozure Dania, Lagos

The Police, on Tuesday, arraigned at the Yaba Magistrate Court four teachers of Chrisland Schools, who accompanied some of the students to the World School Games in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The four teachers are Oladotun Sotunde, Elesho Tajudeen, Rhoda Olanipekun and Ajiboye Hammed.

They are facing charges of alleged conspiracy and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace preferred against them by the Police.

A video of some of the pupils in a hotel room with two engaged in s3x had gone viral.

The Lagos State government then shut the school, but reopened them a week later following a review of the administrative investigation into the incident.

Details coming.