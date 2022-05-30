By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has met with the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Peter Fayose and other stakeholders of the party in Abuja.

The reason for their meeting has not been ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Atiku had defeated Wike, Saraki, Ayim, Bala Mohammed, others at the party’s presidential primary.

He secured 371 votes while Wike who is his closest rival garnered 237 votes.

However, could the reason for their meeting be to appoint Atiku’s running mate? Time will tell.