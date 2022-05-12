JeroidNG exists for one reason: to alleviate the problems of cryptocurrency in Nigeria. As a leading e-commerce platform, they have spent the past 5 years to find a lasting solution to the problem in the trading of cryptocurrencies and Giftcards in Nigeria, as trading was hard for those who had these valuable assets.

Founded by a goal-getter and big dreamer, Adeduni Jeremiah Mayowa, the company has now become a top platform that trades unused iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play gift cards, and the company also engages in bitcoin business.

JeroidNG has an outstanding record as a site to sell gift cards at the best rates. On this site, you can sell your gift cards for naira as their foremost goal is to make your transaction fast, safe, and secure to the satisfaction of their customers.

The E-commerce giant boasts of over 100,000 subscribers using its platform to meet their trading needs. The platform also has a dedicated support staff that are on standby to help you through any problem.

Then, there is Oxcart by Jeroid, an arm of the company which solves the problem of shipping of goods from overseas to Nigeria and vice versa, while also being focused on partnering with local and international top brands in USA, China, UK, with several other countries being added soon.

JeroidNG has grown from what started as an idea to a team of over 20 employees within its Headquarters in Lagos, changing lives and creating self-made millionaires—all with their trading strategies.