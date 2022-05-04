.

Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

Kinsmen and political allies of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige have made a passionate appeal to the leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, to ensure that Ngige emerged as the party’s flag bearer after the primaries.

They predicted that once Ngige, their illustrious son becomes the presidential candidate of the party, APC would definitely beat other parties’ candidates and cruise to victory during the 2023 general elections in the country.

Reacting to the recent declaration of his presidential ambition at his home town, Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, the paramount ruler of Alor, Igwe Collins Chukwumesili and the President-General of Alor Peoples Convention, APC, Uzoma Igbonwa described Ngige as an illustrious son of the soil and a go-getter.

Igwe Chukwumesili and Igbonwa expressed optimism that if Ngige eventually becomes the president of Nigeria, he would surpass the credible performances he put up when he was the President-General of Alor Peoples Convention, Governor of Anambra State, Senator of the federal republic and now a two-term Minister of the federal republic.

According to the kinsmen, “We are optimistic that the way God answered prayers of Alor people and made Ngige our town union PG, Anambra Governor, Senator and Minister of the federal republic is the way God will answer our prayers by making Ngige the president of Nigeria”.

Another prominent kinsman, Bona Oraekwe who spoke in the same direction, declared: “Ngige is better than the best. He has the capacity, courage and experience. We know his antecedents. He saved Anambra State from godfatherism, managed Anambra’s economy with zero allocations and built solid infrastructures”.

Other kinsmen of Ngige, Celestine Obiora (Ekwueme), Alex Nwolisa (Ikolonze), Abuchi Igweama (Ozowulu) and Ben Ukpaka (Nwajiugo) described Ngige as suitably qualified for the president’s seat and urged all political parties to zone the presidency to the southeast.

Shortly before his declaration, some former members of the Anambra State House of Assembly during Ngige’s regime as Governor, Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo-Okom, Hon. Ozo Uhamadu, then Deputy Speaker and Hon. Bona Oraekwe, moved a motion asking Ngige to run for the presidency.

The motion was moved by Hon. Okonkwo-Okom was seconded by Hon. Oraekwe, after which they declared that the I’s have it.

Ngige had barely a fortnight ago, officially declared his intention to run for the presidency come 2023, saying that he understood the yearnings and aspirations of the entire populace and can also relate positively with all Nigerian tribes.

Ngige noted that his declaration was based on the fact that he has all it takes to win the election and do very well as a president and also based on the fact that APC stakeholders in Anambra state and indeed other people of goodwill had requested him to step forward in concrete terms and contest.

Disclosing that it was after wide consultation and personal consideration that he decided to contest, Ngige added: “I have the vision, compassion and the wealth of experience that Nigeria needs now to take her out of the doldrums. I have the capacity needed to create a new united Nigeria”.

“I know the people of Nigeria and they know me. I grew up in Southeast, served as a copper and later in civil service in Lagos, Southwest, worked in the northern cities of Kano, Kaduna and Abuja”, said Ngige.

