..We do not react on phone -Agency

BY INNOCENT ANABA

Some limited liability companies in Lagos, Hill Harvest Limited, Union Divine Link Limited and Banex Industries Limited, have accused New Town Development Authority, NTDA, officials of harassment and trespass into spaces approved by a sister agency, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, LASPARK, for them to manage.

In a petition by their lawyer, Muftau Maiyegun, they are seeking the state governor, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, state Commissioner of Police, among others to urgently intervene in the matter.

The companies in the petition, entitled ‘Request for the immediate intervention in the incessant disturbance, incursion and trespass of staff of NTDA on parcel of land authorized by Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, by their lawyer, said: “Our clients and on whose directors’ instructions we write your esteemed self this petition in respect of the afore caption in order to inundate you with the peace breaching activities perpetrated by the above stated agency and persons against our clients.

“Sometime in 2018, the above mentioned companies applied to LASPARK for approval for the adoption, beautification and landscaping of the open space (Buffer Zone) Opposite Maroko Police Station, on Lekki – Epe road, which was subsequently approved “via letter no: LASPARK/2333/VOL 1/26, dated September 30, 2020, granting approval to Hill Harvest Limited, letter no: LASPARK/2333/VOL 1/48, dated September 19,2020, granting approval to Union Divine Link Limited, and letter no: LASPARK/2333/VOL 1/11, dated September 19, 2020, granting approval to Banex Industries Limited and all necessary payments were made.

“At the time of approval, there were some artisans,(mechanics) on the said land, which the the companies only succeeded in removing on April 3, 2022, and suddenly, New Town Development Authority, emerged on April 6, 2022, with five trucks filled with fiercely looking policemen to harass, molested and forcefully chase out workers of the firms from the site.

“The companies have sent representatives to NTDA, to explain that they were authorized by the Lagos State Government to use that parcel of land but all to no avail, as they have continued to harass and intimidate workers at the site,” the letter added.

The companies called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently intervene in the matter.

At press time, when Vanguard contacted NTDA’s General Manager for reaction, he said this media house should locate the agency’s office and come for whatever reaction needed, as he does not react on phone.