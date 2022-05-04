•Charges Operational Commanders to forestall such incidents



By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Following the recent suicide committed by a Nigerian Army Lance Corporal, and instructor with the Nigerian Army Special Forces in Geidam, Yobe State, for being exposed as a Boko Haram agent and collaborator, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, has expressed outrage over activities of such fifth columnists.



In a letter to Field and Operational Commanders of troops, titled, “Need to Educate Personnel on the Implications of Collaborating with the Enemy” and signed by Commodore CE Orji, the CDS urged Commsnders of operational units to take appropriate actions that would forestall such incidents



The letter read: “Recent happenings in various TOOs (Theatres of Operations) reveal an increase in cases of aiding and abetting by personnel.



“This development was revealed in different reports of arrests of military personnel within a short period of time.



“It would be recalled that a soldier was arrested by a covert intelligence Team for conniving with a confirmed terrorist informant known as Babagana Kura in Bama LGA, Borno State.

“The arrests of these personnel are indicative of inside action that has continued to aid the adversary, pertinently with immediate or potential impact on operations.”“



“Similarly, another soldier was arreated with 162 rounds of 7.62 mm Special, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO and IED msterials concealed in a traveling bag withoit a valid ID card.



“Preliminary investigation further led to the revovery of one AK47 rifle, three empty magazines and one magazine loaded with 10 f 7.62 mm Special.



“The arrests of these personnel are indicative of insider action that has continued to aid the adversary, pertinently with immediate or potential impact on operations.

READ ALSO:



“These develooments therefore underscore the need to sensitize personnel on the implications of collaborating with the enemy while taking appropriste actions that would forestall such incidents.”



It would be recalled that Lance Corporal Jibrin committed suicide after he was tracked and arrested for allegedly conniving with Boko Haram insurgents who repeatedly attacked Yobe communities.



An army intelligence unit tracked Jibrin, who disappeared from his duty post to Gashua and he was discovered among the Boko Haram terrorists who had earlier attacked Geidam town.



In other instances, two Nigerian soldiers, Sergeant Alhaji Oloche (05NA/56/1435) and CPL Namo Daniel (09NA/62/1097) attached to the Operation Yaki security outfit in Kaduna State, were arrested on March 2022 for alleged kidnapping.



Another soldier attached to Headquarters 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, PTE Danladi Hadau (20NA/79/4219), was arrested along with two vigilantes identified as Mustapha Kasim and Ibrahim Mohammed for collaborating with bandits.



They were were arrested while attempting to collect ransom around Dumbi Dutse Road in Zaria after ochestrating the abduction of a resident of Dorayi village in the Zaria Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Lawal Ahmed on March 3, 2022.