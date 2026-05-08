Insecurity: Military eliminates terrorists, rescues 25 kidnapped victims

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By Kingsley Omonobi

Joint troops of the Nigerian Military in the last seven days neutralised over 26 terrorists, arrested 46 and rescued over 25 kidnapped victims from criminal elements while 3 soldiers paid the supreme price, following offensive operations to defeat insecurity.

Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations said that during operations in the theatres, large caches of of arms and ammunition were recovered, several criminal collaborators, logistics suppliers to terrorists as well as illegal arms manufacturers were among those arrested.

He noted that the offensives and neutralizations are indicative of the professionalism, valour, and unwavering commitment of the men and women in uniform who daily place their lives on the line to restore peace and security to the nation.

Detailing the encounters, he said, “In North West troops of Operation Fansan Yamma Ymma recorded a series of engagements against bandits and armed terrorists across Katsina and Zamfara States.

“Significantly, in Kankia LGA of Katsina State, troops on fighting patrol intercepted and neutralized two terrorists who were advancing towards a village with hostile intent, recovered an AK-47 rifle, a motorcycle, mobile phones, and cash.

“A simultaneous patrol in Kankara LGA of Katsina State forced fleeing assailants to abandon two motorcycles and a mobile phone in their haste to escape.

“These contacts were followed by a significant engagement in Dutsinma LGA of Katsina State, where four terrorists were neutralized by troops responding to a patrol along the Turare–Yantumaki road. Items recovered included an AK-47 rifle and two motorcycles.

“In Zamfara State, the tempo of operations was markedly elevated following a terrorist attack on troops at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bagega in Anka LGA.

“During a fighting patrol along the Bagega–Anka road, troops came under fire from terrorists who subsequently regrouped and launched a direct assault on the FOB.

“Reinforcements were swiftly mobilised from multiple FOBs and a Quick Reaction Force, while two Super Tucano aircraft and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms were deployed from Kainji to provide close air support.

“Coordinated air strikes were executed, and a follow-up ground exploitation confirmed the neutralization of three additional terrorists, with four motorcycles and an AK-47 rifle recovered. However, one soldier paid the supreme price.

“Separately, fighting patrols in Talata-Mafara, Maradun, and Zurmi LGAs of Zamfara State resulted in the neutralization of five additional terrorists and the recovery of an SK-21 A1 machine gun, a locally fabricated handgun, AK-47 rifles, and multiple rounds of various calibres of ammunition.

“In North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai applied unrelenting pressure on Boko Haram/ISWAP remnants across Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Yobe States.

“Significantly, on 30 April 2026, a night ambush in Bama LGA of Borno State resulted in the neutralization of four terrorists, with an AK-47 rifle and associated ammunition recovered at the scene.

“In Gwoza LGA of Borno State, troops intercepted and rescued six women and children who had been abducted from Ngoshe community during a terrorist raid on 3 March 2026, reuniting them with their families after weeks in captivity.

“Additionally, three repentant terrorists voluntarily surrendered to troops in Geidam LGA of Yobe State, while a suspected terrorist logistics supplier arrested during a stop-and-search operation in Yunusari LGA of Yobe State was found in possession of items strongly indicative of terror group affiliation, including turbans, veils, and a substantial sum of cash.

“A terrorist who had been coerced into joining an armed group following his abduction on the Monguno-Gajiram road also surrendered to troops, underscoring the increasing erosion of morale within the remnants of the terrorists.

“Offensive operations were further intensified when troops executed a three-pronged offensive in Damboa LGA of Borno State, successfully clearing multiple communities including Dusu, Multe, Hawan Burum, Abala, Kimba, and Sabon Gari.

“During this operation, one terrorist was captured and two neutralized, while an AK-47 rifle, motorcycles, and other equipment were recovered.

“In Taraba State a raid led to the arrest of a suspected gunrunner in Donga LGA and, in a follow-up operation, the apprehension of three additional suspects in Takum LGA.

“Recovered items included a fabricated pistol, a pump action rifle, dane guns, AK-47 magazines, and various calibres of live ammunition, confirming the existence of an active arms supply network in the region.

“A covert operation in Bama LGA of Borno State further led to the arrest of a female terrorist accomplice who had been awaiting evacuation to a terrorist enclave, while separate raids in Kaga LGA, Borno State, netted two suspected terrorists and a watch-listed informant whose mobile phone contained contacts of intelligence value.

“On 7 May 2026, troops deployed in Magumeri successfully repelled a coordinated attack by ISWAP terrorists.

“The terrorists attempted to infiltrate the base under poor visibility but were met with resistance from the troops, who decisively contained and defeated the assault and neutralized scores of the terrorists.

“Exploitation of the area revealed extensive blood trails and several terrorist corpses confirming heavy casualties inflicted on the terrorists.

“Troops also recovered PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, AK-47 rifles, and magazines. Regrettably, two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the intense battle.

“In North Central, troops of Operation Savannah Shield on 30th April 2026, during a patrol in Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State, were ambushed by terrorists near Shitoun village.

“Troops responded with heavy firepower, neutralized two terrorists and recovered two AK-47 rifles, loaded magazines, mobile phones, and other items.

“Troops subsequently continued clearance operations to Chekugi village, from which terrorists had previously threatened to levy residents, and made further contact with fleeing terrorist at Gamji.

“On 30 April 2026, in Edu LGA of Kwara State troops conducted a fighting patrol following a distress call reporting a kidnapping in Guye Doko village. Troops successfully rescued four kidnapped victims, two of whom were injured and promptly evacuated for medical treatment.

“On 3 May 2026, troops in Baruten LGA of Kwara State, apprehended seven suspected kidnappers at Okuta and Boriya, with preliminary investigations linking the suspects to the kidnapping of a civilian.

“Two locally fabricated firearms were recovered, and the suspects were subsequent…