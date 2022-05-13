.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Faruoq has disclosed plans by the Federal Government to eradicate poverty among Persons Living with Disabilities, PWDs.

The Minister dropped the hint during the opening ceremony of a 3-day capacity building workshop on income-generating activities organized for Persons

Living with Disabilities from the Northwest geo-political zone held in Kano.

Faruoq, represented by the Director, Special Needs in the Ministry, Nkechi Onwukwe said the move was necessary to address the persons poverty level which may likely increase.

According to her, “with the current trends in world economies, it is expected that poverty level of the most vulnerables may likely increase and therefore the ministry has taken the situation not just as unexpected challenge, but also as a veritable opportunity to deepen the foundations of the Federal Government’s humanitarian interventions in order to build poverty alleviation systems that are truly responsive and resilient.

“As a ministry with the mandate of developing policies and providing effective coordination of humanitarian interventions and strengthen social states in Nigeria.

“I understand that livelihood interventions are critical to addressing economic challenges and therefore the present administration’s goal of lifting 100 million nigerians out of poverty by 2029 cannot be achieved without full involvement of persons with disabilities.

“Therefore our gathering here today is to enable us explore greater possibilities in our collective quest to combat the challenges confronting the advancement of persons with disabilities for a sustainable national development. I have no doubt in my mind that elimination of all forms of discrimination and violence against PWDs and empowering them economically through provision of skills training will go a long way in paving the way for unbundling their full potentials.

“To this effect, at the end of the training which will focus on fish farming, phone repairs and cosmetics production (liquid soap, cream and disinfectant) a grant of N100,000 will be given to each participants,” Farouq however said.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Kano State, Dr. Zahra’u Mohammad applauded the federal government’s foresight for organizing the capacity-building training for vulnerable persons.

The Commissioner however, noted that the training would play a vital role in addressing the menace of street begging and other related issues as well as building their capacity to become self-reliant.