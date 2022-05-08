The Nigeria Country office of the Global Peace Foundation has announced the appointment of Amb/Dr Kenneth Ayibaemi Fashola, a Knight of John Wesley as a member of the Nigerian Board of Directors with effect from May 2.

In the letter which was signed by the Country Director of the United Nations Non-Governmental Organisation and CAN Chairman in Kaduna, Rev John Joseph Hayab, he noted that the new Director was “selected to bring in your wealth of experience… to offer advises and help in developing policies for the smooth running of the organisation.”

Dr Fashola is an alumni of the prestigious United Nations University for Peace in Costa Rica and the United States Instituitions for peace in Washington.

He is also the immediate past National Deputy President of the Instituite of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators in Nigeria and its former Chairman of the National Training Committee.

He has also been an Electoral Alternative Dispute Resolution Consultant for the National Electoral Commission, INEC, since 2003 and recently during the Bayelsa, Kogi and Ogun states elections in 2019.

His wealth of experience in peace building, mediation and conciliation as well as conflict resolution cuts across several states and geopolitical zones in Nigeria and abroad, including his major team contributory roles with the Global Majority (another UN NGO in partnership with University of Johannesburg) during the 2009 Zenophobic crisis in South Africa.

The Country Director in the letter, expressed the excitement of his team to have the renowned Peace Ambassador join the work towards the organization’s vision of ONE FAMILY UNDER GOD.

The GPF Board also has other distinguished Nigerians including Bishop Sunday Onuoha and Shiekh Maraya, among others.

Dr Fashola is a multiple award recipient of the prestigious Peace Ambassador Award from Universal Peace Federation, and a Millenium Development Ambassador from Teachers Without Boarders with its head quarters in Washington.

Furthermore, he is a meritorious Award recipient in crisis management, a Peace and Human Rights Ambassador with the Global Forum for Peace, Justice and Human Rights and participated in the conflict transformation and peace building intervention in the #ENDSARS crisis.