The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) kicked off on Monday night with opening gala night.

The Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, announced that top Hollywood stars will be in the country for the eighth edition of the awards.

The Hollywood stars expected in town include the American actress Tasha Smith and ‘God Friended Me’ actor Brandon Hall.

The organisers flipped the script this year with an eight-day festivity to celebrate the creative talents in the film and TV industry on the continent.

The AMVCA has become an iconic event for African movie makers, though the award ceremonies have always been held in Lagos Nigeria.

The pandemic limited the awards ceremonies, and AMVCA acknowledged this, in their commercials leading up to the announcement.

On Sunday, 19 March, 2022, the duo of Adesuwa Etomi Wellington and Daniel Effiong, resplendent in attires fit for red carpets, announced the nominees on all African Magic Channels.

All eyes will be on the Best Actor and Best Actress award categories. Actor Timini Egbuson who was nominated for Best Actor following his role in ‘Introducing The Kujus and Ponzi’ is tipped to win the coveted award. But he has the like Stan Nze(Rattlesnake), Uzee Usman(Voiceless), Gabriel Afolayan(For Maria Ebun Pataki),Efa Iwara(This Lady Called Life), Femi Jacobs( Introducing The Kujus) and Eyinna Nwigwe to beat in order to clinch the ward. Just as the battle for the Best Actress award will likely be between Osas Ighodaro (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story) and Bisola Aiyeola(This Lady Called Life 2). But other contenders including Meg Otanwa(For Maria Ebun Pataki),

Nancy Isime(Superstar) and Kehinde Bankole(Dear Affy) are not pushovers, hence they can spring surprises at the show.

Other awards that would be given on the night are: Trailblazer, Best Dressed Male and Best Dressed Female.

Sponsored by Amstel Malta, the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is organized by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice.

The red carpet has started and already and your favourite celebrities are trooping in. Well, it looks like it’s going to be classic tonight.

Find the full list below:

Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) powered by Cowbell

Shawn Faqua – Soole

Deyemi Okanlawon – Omo Ghetto (The Saga)

Gideon Okeke – Loving Rona

Broda Shaggi/Samuel Perry – Dwindle

Femi Adebayo – Progressive Tailors Club

Williams Uchemba – Dear Affy

Timini Egbuson – Ponzi



Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) powered by Indomie

Stan Nze – Rattlesnake

Uzee Usman – Voiceless

Gabriel Afolayan – For Maria Ebun Pataki

Efa Iwara – This Lady Called Life

Femi Jacobs – Introducing The Kujus

Eyinna Nwigwe – Dear Affy

Timini Egbuson – Introducing The Kujus



Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) powered by Cowbell

Funke Akindele – Omo Ghetto (The Saga)

Bimbo Ademoye ­– Breaded Life

Nse Ikpe Etim – Quams Money

Bisola Aiyeola – Dwindle

Nancy Isime – Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

Sarah Hassan – Just In Time



Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) powered by Supa Komando

Asabe Madaki – Voiceless

Osas Ighodaro – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Meg Otanwa – For Maria Ebun Pataki

Bisola Aiyeola – This Lady Called Life 2

Nancy Isime – Superstar

Genoveva Umeh – A Tune Away

Kehinde Bankole – Dear Affy



Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series) powered by Octa FX

Bucci Franklin – Rattlesnake

Adjete Anang – Gold Coast Lounge

Odunlade Adekola – Jankariwo

Eric Roberts – A Soldier’s Story

Magaji Mijinyawa – Amina ­

Yemi Blaq – The New Normal

Country Hard – Tope Tedela



Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series) powered by Lush

Bisola Aiyeola – Sugar Rush

Mercy Johnson – The New Normal

Clarion Chukwurah – Amina

Mumbi Maina – La Femme Anjola

Enado Odigie – The New Normal

Omowunmi Dada – Country Hard

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha – Omo Ghetto (The Saga)



Best Short Film Or Online Video powered by MTN

Something About Zee – Mary Nsikanabasi Uyoh

Fractured – Abimbola Craig

Ounje Ale – Ozor Uche

Koro – Nicholas ‘Big Ghun’ Nartey

Kiitan – Korede Olayinka

Dices – Sandra Tetteh

I Am The Prostitute Mama Described – Taiwo Ogunnimo

Best Online Social Content Creator powered by Amstel

Multi Personality Disorder – Mr Macaroni

Nollywood Epic Love Story 1 & 2 (Parody) – Tee Kuro

Kayamata – Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Mr Funny – Oga Sabinus

Road Rage – Taaooma

Of Line And Layers – Jacqueline Suowari

First Date-Mummy’s Boy – Edem Victor

Affiah-De Ja Vu – Elozonam Ogbolu

Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series

Movement-Japa – Femi Odugbemi

Riona – James Omokwe

Unmarried – Uche Ikejimba

Dilemma – Uche Ikejimba

Venge – Tosin Igho & Rogba Arimoro

Eve – Winifred Nwokedi

Enakhe – Victor Sanchez Aghahowa

Rishantes – Dimbo Atiya

Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series

The Johnsons – Rogers Ofime

My Flatmates – Bright Okpocha & Solomon Adekunle

My Siblings & I – Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz

NON-PUBLIC VOTING

Best Director (Movie) powered by Sunlight Detergent

La Femme Anjola – Mildred Okwo

Amina – Izu Ojukwu

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story – Ramsey Nouah

Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters

Voiceless – Robert O. Peters

Light In The Dark – Ekene Som Mekwunye

Namatse Wahala – Hamisha Daryani Ahuja

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series) powered by Pepsi

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story – Larry Gaaga

Collision Course – Tchella and Dannybeats

Just In Time – Boumeester Lindsay & Kagwe Mungai

Amina –Dabs Agwom

Gold Coast Lounge – Pascal Aka & Raquel

Light In the Dark – Awele Mekwunye & Bizzouch

The White Line – Michael Pulse & Ponti Dikuua

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Igbo) powered by Amstel

Nne-Ka – Uche Nnanna Maduka

Uhuruchi (Sunset) – Victor Iyke

Echezona – Victor Onwudiwe and Ugomma Onwe

Udene – Oma Nnadi

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Hausa)

Voiceless – Rogers Ofime

Sarki Goma Zamani Goma – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Bana Bakwai – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Tsangayar Asali – Abdulkadir Nuhu Aminu

Bayi – Diane Russet and Ayo Newo

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Yoruba)

Jankariwo – Bukunmi Oluwasina

Alasie – David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy

Abeke – Samuel Oniyitan

Balokun – Olamide Akinmolayan

Ijolewa – Olapeju Wahab

Arodan – Wunmi Ajiboye

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili)

Obambo – Freddy Feruzi

Jaramandia – Dennis Humphrey and Bernard Kahindi

Rishai – Omar Hamza Hassan

Best Television Series (Drama/ Comedy)

The Mystic River – Rogers Ofime

The Smart Money Woman – Arese Ugwu, Isoken Ogiemwonyi, Lala Akindoju & Akintunde Marine Marinho

Rumour Has It Season 3 – Vincent Nwachukwu

Little Black Book – Olawale Adetula and Lydia Idakula-Sobogun

My Name A-Zed – Olawale Adetula and Ijeoma Grace Agu

Butuku – Mwaka Nakweti

Jenifa’s Diary – Olufunke Akindele

Best Makeup

Voiceless – Gift Ameh

Amina ­– Dagogo Diminas & Gabriel Okorie Gabazzini

Omo Ghetto (The Saga) – Balogun Abiodun

Nneka The Pretty Serpent – Ugochinyere Ihendi

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story – Carina Ojoko

Peregun – Adewunmi Fatai & Ayobami Abolarin

La Femme Anjola – Abiola Popoola

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Amina – Jim Lively & James Nelson

Prophetess – Bayo Adepetun & Biola ‘Lala’ Olayinka

Omo Ghetto (The Saga) – Puffy Tee

For Maria Ebun Pataki – Tom Koroluk

Nneka The Pretty Serpent – Habib Adebayo Olaore, Ovie Odigie and Chika Dil Ajufo

Tinka’s Story – Hassan Mageye

Best Documentary

Road2Blow – Taiwo Adeyemi

Unmasked: Leadership, Trust And The COVID-19 Pandemic In Nigeria – Femi Odugbemi

This Love – Eugene Mbugua

Sunset In Makoko – Allen Onyige

If Objects Could Speak – Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg

Streets Of Lagos: Dear Little People – Lawrence Adejumo

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Amina – Stanley Ibegbu Okechukwu

The Mystic River –Yemi Awoponle

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story – Mathew Yusuf

The White Line – Jaco Strauss

Light In the Dark – Godwin Lawani

Nneka The Pretty Serpent – Mathew Yusuf

Dear Affy – Fei Mustapha

Best Art Director (Movie/TV Series)

The Smart Money Woman – Ediri Okwa

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story – Pat Nebo

The Mystic River – Mayowa Labiran

Amina – Tunji Afolayan

One Lagos Night – Chima Adighije

Day Of Destiny – Chris Udomi

Introducing The Kujus – Adeoye Adetunji

Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Voiceless – Titi Aina Raji

Amina – Millicent T. Jack

The Smart Money Woman – Isoken Ogiemwonyi

Omo Ghetto (The Saga) – Funke Akindele Bello

The Mystic River ­– Obijie Oru

La Femme Anjola – Yolanda Okereke

Nneka The Pretty Serpent – Yoanna ‘Pepper’ Chikezie

Best Cinematographer

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story – Muhammed Atta Ahmed

Collision Course – James Amuta

Amina – Peter Kreil, Wale Adebayo, Samuel Jonathan & Moruf Fadaro

The Mystic River – Samuel Jonathan & Moruf Fadaro

Nneka The Pretty Serpent – John Njaga Demps

Just In Time – Victoria Ombogo

Superstar – Barnabas Emordi

Best Picture Editor

Voiceless – Rogers Ofime

Just In Time – Dolapo Adeleke

Omo Ghetto (The Saga) – JJC Skillz, Adeyemi Shomade & Valentine Chukwuma

Lockdown – Tester Bassey, Abiodun Okunola and Moses Inwang

Bad Comments – Moses Inwang

For Maria Ebun Pataki – Tunde Apalowo

Collision Course – Tega Salubi

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

La Femme Anjola – Tunde Babalola

This Lady Called Life – Toluwani Obayan & Kayode Kasum

For Maria Ebun Pataki – Tunray Femi & Damilola E. Orimogunje

One Lagos Night – Chigozirim Nwanegbo

Introducing The Kujus – Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia, Biodun Stephen

Amina – Frank Chinedu Uba

Little Black Book – Abosi Ogba, Sally Kenneth Dadzie, Lydia Idakula Sobogun, Olawale Adetula & Belinda Yanga Agedah

Best Movie (Southern Africa)

Hairareb – Dantagos Jimmy-Melani

Black Dollar – David Kazadi

Maria Kristu – Paul.S.Wilo

Veza-The Unfolding – Dumie Manyathela

Best Movie (East Africa)

The Girl In The Yellow Jumper – Morocco Omari

A Grand Little Lie – Denise Kibisu Ngubuini

My Husband’s Wife – Ndagire Mariam

Just In Time – Sarah Hassan and Dolapo Adeleke

Ugonjwa Wa Kifo – Raphael Emmanuel

Beautiful Ashes – Ayeny T. Steve

Best Movie (West Africa)

Tainted Canvas – Orwi Manny Ameh

Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters & Joseph Umoibom

Amina – Okey Ogunjiofor

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story – Chris Odeh

Omo Ghetto (The Saga) – Funke Akindele Bello and JJC Skillz

Breaded Life – Biodun Stephen & Tara Ajibulu

Nneka The Pretty Serpent – Chris Odeh

Best Overall Movie powered by Amstel

Amina – Izu Ojukwu & Okey Ogunjiofor

Voiceless – Robert O. Peters & Rogers Ofime

Rattlesnake – Ramsey Nouah, Chris Odeh and Charles Okpaleke

Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters

Omo Ghetto (The Saga) – JJC Skillz & Funke Akindele Bello

Nneka The Pretty Serpent – Tosin Igho, Chris Odeh and Charles Okpaleke

La Femme Anjola – Mildred Okwo & Rita Dominic

Just In Time – Dolapo Adeleke & Sarah Hassan

Multichoice Talent Factory

Bride Untangled – Abisola Aboaba

Engaito – Daisy Masembe

Nyau – Masuzyo Mwale, Cosmas Ngandwe, Abel Ngoma and Edward Sakala

Rebirth – Brian Ontiri

Oko K3 Akueteh – Christine Boateng and Eric Okyerefo

Other: (to be awarded on awards night)

Trailblazer Award powered by Amstel

Best Dressed Male powered by Amstel

Best Dressed Female powered by Amstel