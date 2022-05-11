By Nkiru Nnorom

eMigr8 has urged tech experts to seek roles outside their countries through their strategy, plans, and actions aimed at making qualified tech-talents globally attractive.

Many countries across the world have realised the relevance of talents in their economy and growth. eMigr8 is all about tech-enabled pathways to relocation and settlement in many countries.

emigr8, incubated by Bincom Dev Center, focuses on supporting tech professionals to learn skills, experience, and exposure in the technology field. It equips them with required tools to become globally attractive.

Speaking at the open-day session organised by tech entrepreneur and co-founder, Bincom Dev Center, Bade Adesemowo, a globally acclaimed Digital Marketing Expert, Ekundayo Ayeni, said that if you have earned the same amount consistently for three years in the country, you’d be experiencing depreciation at the moment. “This and many more are possible reasons to relocate and earn more,” he said.

He encouraged the attendees to have a resume curated to include at least three of the following: a nationally or internationally recognized award in your field, membership in an association, experience assessing or judging people’s work, nationally-recognized feature in publications, proof of products you have built, your authored written pieces, international affiliations, or past volunteer or social work, adding that the association or awarding organisation can write an endorsement letter, which will go a long way in affirming suitability for the opportunity.

According to him, “You do not need all of these to start your process, you just need to meet at least three of the requirements. Also, you can request endorsement letters from your colleagues, past employers, and people who have used your work. After the collation, you will send in your evidence through a lawyer, who will write a petition for you. The board of assessors will then come together to scrutinise your details and determine whether you are fit for the visa.

“You will then receive a letter to be invited to the embassy to receive your visa. Qualification for the 01 visa automatically guarantees you a Social Security Number. The visa is valid for three (3) years, after which you can renew. You also won’t be compelled to stay in the United States for a long time.

“As a beginner, you can give yourself a specific time frame for the preparation, say one year. You can maximise your relationships to get media features and endorsements. Join associations and be active in them, not just dormant. Do the work diligently and position yourself in a place to be befitting of awards. Invest in your PR, and be continuously out there, contributing to relevant topics will eventually turn the world to your direction,” he added.

eMigr8 offers both free and premium packages to simplify the process, which includes information sessions, one-on-one coaching, preliminary assessment, self-directed road maps, hand-holding, among others helping qualified talents to scale through whichever tech-enabled pathway they choose to pursue. In addition, eMigir8 introduces talents to a community of people with similar aspirations, so that applicants are not isolated throughout the process.