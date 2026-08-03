Meet Obii Okafor, first African woman to win UK telecoms champion award

Nigerian-born technology executive Obiageli Obii Okafor has become the first African woman to receive the Women in Telecoms Champion award at the Comms Council UK Awards 2026, earning recognition for her contributions to the United Kingdom’s telecommunications industry.

The award recognises women making significant contributions to innovation, leadership and long-term growth within the UK’s telecoms sector, marking another achievement in Okafor’s journey from Nigeria to becoming a respected figure in global technology.

Okafor is a Senior Product Manager at 8×8 and the founder of PMHelp, a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping professionals build careers in technology.

Through mentoring, education and career development programmes, the initiative has supported more than 52,000 people across over 70 countries.

Reacting after receiving the award in London, Okafor said the honour came as a complete surprise because she was only aware that her colleagues had nominated her.

“I was genuinely shocked. My first thought wasn’t that I had won an award. It was gratitude,” she said.

“I thought about everyone who believed in me from my family and close friends to my colleagues at 8×8 and the PMHelp community. Then I thought about the younger version of myself in Nigeria who could never have imagined standing on a stage in London receiving recognition from an entire industry.”

She added that she only learnt she had become the first African recipient of the award after receiving a congratulatory call from a friend.

“I felt deeply humbled. Being the first African to receive this recognition means our people now know there are no barriers stopping us from achieving what we want. I hope it sends a message that talent has no borders and that African women belong in every room where technology is being built and decisions are being made,” she said.

Before relocating to the United Kingdom, Okafor had established a varied career as a poet, shoemaker and product manager, leading technology products and partnerships in both Nigeria and Dubai.

However, starting over in a new country proved challenging.

She recounted facing repeated job rejections and taking on three different jobs to support herself while trying to break into the UK’s technology industry.

“There were moments when I wondered if leaving home had been a mistake. My confidence slowly disappeared, but I decided I wouldn’t allow relocating to define the ceiling of my career,” she said.

Rather than give up, Okafor strengthened her professional profile, developed new skills, expanded her network and eventually secured opportunities that led to leadership positions in the telecommunications sector.

Her experiences also inspired the launch of PMHelp, which offers free career guidance and support to aspiring technology professionals, especially those facing similar challenges of entering the industry.

Speaking on the need for greater gender representation, Okafor said women should not only be present in organisations but also occupy positions where they can influence business direction.

“Representation isn’t just about having women in the room. It’s about ensuring they’re leading products, influencing revenue, shaping strategy and making decisions that define the future of the business. Leadership shouldn’t just be symbolic; it has to be operational,” she said.

According to figures cited by techUK, women make up fewer than 20 per cent of the UK’s telecommunications workforce, with even fewer occupying senior leadership positions.

The latest recognition adds to Okafor’s growing list of honours, which includes TechWomen100 Winner, She Inspires Awards Winner for Women in Digital Innovation and Communication, She Inspires 100 Female Impact Leaders UK, Brummell 30 Rising Stars of London and 50 Women Tech Titans Nigeria.

Encouraging young African women interested in careers in technology and telecommunications, Okafor urged them to believe in their abilities and pursue opportunities with confidence.

“Don’t wait for permission to belong. Build your skills, own your voice and walk into every room knowing you deserve to be there. Action breeds confidence, so act.”

Vanguard News