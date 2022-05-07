By Emmanuel Aziken

The last-minute decision by the group backing Mr Godwin Emefiele to pick the expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress, APC flowed from the decision of the ruling leadership to address the agitation against the marginalization of the Southeast halfway.

It was gathered that the Emefiele presidential bid had for long been in the works by top presidential aides but had met stiff resistance within and outside the villa for many reasons.

After the stiff challenge from the governors at the last national convention of the party in Abuja, the prospects for Emefiele seemed to have quietened.

That followed the resounding defeat handed to the Villa by the governors who came as a united front to determine all but one of them about 84 positions on the National Executive Committee of the party. President Muhammadu Buhari’s quest for five top positions in the National Working Committee, NWC was rebuffed by the governors who only conceded the office of national chairman in a symbolic act of loyalty to the president.

Saturday Vanguard reports that top presidential aides had in anger almost aborted Buhari’s appearance at that convention, causing the convention to be delayed by five hours as they tried but in vain to persuade the president not to show up at the convention.

The rebuff of the president it was gathered led to the multiplication of presidential aspirants who were all nudged into the race to pave way for the emergence of multiple aspirants which is expected to fan the imminent chorus for a consensus candidate.

The villa was gathered in hopes to use Emefiele as a weapon by presenting him as the answer to the agitation against Southeast marginalization. Emefiele is from Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area in Delta State.

The final decision to pick up the form it was gathered came on Thursday night from Ebonyi where the president was visiting after he was confronted by the cries of marginalisation during the visit.

Besides, by presenting Emefiele, the villa is also aiming to neutralize the plot to ensure that only a governor succeeds Buhari. Emefiele, according to those in the know is on chummy terms with many of the state governors, having helped them out in one way or the other in the past.

A source in the camp of Governor Kayode Fayemi who is said to be the main choice of the governors was diffident yesterday, saying: “Let him go and waste his money, we are waiting for him.”

Meanwhile, several of the presidential aspirants it was gathered are also using the declaration to negotiate for other positions, notably Senate.

Senator Godswill Akpabio who declared his intention on Wednesday it was learnt is aiming to be Senate President in the event that someone from outside the South-South zone gets it.

The only other contender for a principal officer position with him is Senator Francis Alimikhena who is also fighting the political battle of his life with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole had a month ago while celebrating his birthday declared his interest in the senate. He, however, has met stiff resistance from Senator Alimikhena who is determined to return to the Senate with the dream of vying for the office of Senate President or any other prominent position that could come to the South-South. Declaring his intention to bid for the Senate then, he had said:

“It is true that for quite sometimes, many of our people have asked me why don’t you contest for the Senate and I said first APC has a crisis, let us fix the crisis, let there be convention because you cannot begin to discuss what kind of baby you are going to have when you are not married.

“Our leaders from the six local government areas have gathered here today to say I should contest and I believe that with your support, we will get there,” Oshiomhole had declared last April.

However, with the rough battle at home in Edo North, Oshiomhole, like Akpabio and some other presidential contenders it was gathered has decided to show strength at the national level by declaring for the presidency with the Senate being a soft landing.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the bid by these presidential declarants fits in with the Villa cabal who in the next few days will up the chorus for a consensus with those heeding the call being given Senate tickets and other positions.

