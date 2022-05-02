By Obas Esiedesa

ABUJA—Electricity supply to homes and businesses has shown no sign of improving as eleven electricity distribution companies, yesterday, received just 3,237.02 megawatts from the national grid.

It came on a day vandals cut power supply to the Central Business District in Abuja.

Checks by Vanguard on data released by the National System Operator (NSO) showed that at 5.30 pm, Ikeja DisCo got the highest load allocation with 548.65MW, followed by Eko DisCo with 429.01MW.

Other DisCos and their allocations were Ibadan DisCo (409.83MW), Abuja DisCo (343.97MW), Enugu DisCo (294.19MW), Benin DisCo (269.19MW), Jos DisCo (164.51MW), Kaduna DisCo (239.28MW), Kano DisCo (239.28MW), Port Harcourt DisCo (194.42MW) and Yola DisCo (104.69MW).

Meanwhile, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, has disclosed that activities of vandals have left key institutions in the nation’s capital without public power supply.

The utility in a statement yesterday listed the affected institutions to include, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarter, Women Development Centre amongst others.

Also affected was the Life Camp District, with the company assuring that “Our engineers are currently working to restore normal supply soonest”.

In a related development, the DisCos moved yesterday to deny that they were refusing to take loads from the national grid, pointing out that rather, they were being under supplied from the grid.

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, ANED explained that the loads nominated by the DisCos were more than what they were getting from the national grid.

A statement by ANED’s Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Sunday Oduntan stated that “There were significant periods of low or reduced energy supply nationwide, leading up to the month of April, as a result of the various factors stated by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, in March of this year. As such, the energy supplied to the distribution end of the value chain has been constrained”.

Oduntan added that the “DisCos remain committed to continually improving on electricity supply services based on the energy that is made available to them on the grid on a daily basis. Additionally, we continue to believe that the challenges of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) can best be resolved with collaboration and alignment of all the interests of the stakeholders versus finger pointing”.