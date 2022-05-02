.

The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum Dr John Kayode Fayemi has paid a visit to Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu governor of Kebbi state to rejoice with him on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan fast.

The visit is also aimed at strengthening the unity and friendliness between the people of Ekiti and Kebbi states.

Governor Kayode Fayemi prayed to Allah to accept our act of worship as well as the prevalence of peace and tranquillity in the country.

He commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his developmental projects beneficial to the people of Kebbi state.

The Ekiti governor further thanked Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his unifying role of members and governors of the All Progressives Congress, in his capacity as the Chairman Progressives Governors’ Forum.

Dr Fayemi indicated their intention to return to Kebbi state for further consultation with members of the APC.

Responding, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu expressed profound appreciation to Governor Kayode Fayemi for such a brotherly visit to rejoice with him on the Sallah celebration.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu extolled the good virtues of Dr Kayode Fayemi during his tenure as Minister for Solid Minerals and in his present position as the Chief Executive of Ekiti state.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu remarked that as the Minister of Solid Minerals Dr. Fayemi facilitated the economic growth of Kebbi state through his initiative of Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative under which the Federal Government registered twenty-thousand artisanal miners to prospect for gold deposits in the state legally.