Kebbi commissioner lights up community, declares war on crimes, mosquitoes

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

BIRNIN KEBBI — In a move aimed at boosting security and promoting public health, the Kebbi State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed, has donated solar-powered street lights and anti-mosquito chemical spray to residents of Rafin Atiku Ta Gabas in Birnin Kebbi.



The initiative, flagged off on Saturday, is expected to improve visibility on major streets, deter criminal activities and create a healthier environment by reducing mosquito infestation in the community.



Speaking during the ceremony, the Village Head of Rafin Atiku Ta Gabas, Hamza Ahmed, said the intervention was informed by the need to address security concerns and improve environmental health in the area.



He described the commissioner’s gesture as a demonstration of his commitment to the welfare of his people and urged residents to protect the street lights from vandalism while maintaining proper sanitation to sustain a mosquito-free environment.



Also speaking, Chairman of the Rafin Atiku Ta Gabas Community Development Association, Malam Abubakar Umar Mai’akwai, a Senior Lecturer at Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, stressed the need for unity and community participation in strengthening security and accelerating development.



He commended the commissioner for the intervention and assured him that the association would continue to mobilise residents to cooperate with security agencies in protecting lives and property.



In a message to the occasion, Yakubu Ahmed expressed appreciation to an APC stalwart, Alhaji Sama’ila Mabo, for his support towards community development initiatives, describing him as a dependable partner in efforts to improve the living conditions of the people.



The commissioner also thanked Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, for his continued support and for encouraging public office holders to give back to their communities through people-oriented projects.



He pledged to sustain initiatives that directly impact the lives of the people, saying the administration remains committed to grassroots development.



Rafin Atiku Ta Gabas is widely regarded as one of the safest neighbourhoods in Birnin Kebbi, a development attributed to the proactive leadership of its Village Head, Alhaji Hamza Ahmed BK, whose community-based security strategy involving youth participation and intelligence gathering has helped keep crime at bay.